Woman Loses Leg After Getting Caught In Bangkok Airport's Moving Walkway

The passenger was travelling from Bangkok to Nakhon Si Thammarat.

In an unfortunate accident, a Thai woman lost part of her left leg when it became caught in a moving walkway on Thursday morning at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok.

According to The Bangkok Post, "The accident happened in the South Corridor between Gate 4 and Gate 5 of the second domestic terminal at 8.27 a.m."

The victim's identity has not been disclosed by the authorities.

The news portal further stated that the woman was about to board a flight to Nakhon Si Thammarat province when she tripped over her suitcase, and her leg was pulled down into the walkway mechanism. Airport medical staff who rushed to the scene were able to stabilise her, and she was rushed to the nearby Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital in Sai Mai district.

The Washington Post reported that In a news conference after the accident, Don Mueang International Airport director Karun Thanakuljeerapat said suitcase wheels were also found under the walkway belt, and that the walkways are inspected on a daily basis. He added that authorities will take care of medical expenses and compensation for the traveller.

After the accident, the moving walkways at the airport were inspected and temporarily disabled. Airports of Thailand said its engineering team will conduct further inspections. Officials said they created a committee to investigate the incident, promising that if the accident occurred due to negligence, strict penalties would be taken.