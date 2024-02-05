Pilot's Foot Gets Stuck In Moving Walkway At US Airport, Leading To Injury And Lawsuit

Kenneth Gow, residing in Utah, filed a lawsuit against TK Elevator Corporation

A legal action has been initiated by a Delta pilot who experienced an incident at Denver International Airport where his foot became entangled in a moving sidewalk, resulting in a fall and injuries. Kenneth Gow, residing in Utah, filed a lawsuit against TK Elevator Corporation in December, alleging that a missing piece on the end of the walkway caused the stumble, according to the lawsuit.

Due to the fall in November 2022, he sustained injuries to his foot and shoulder, necessitating physical therapy and resulting in missed work. A video of the incident obtained by 9News shows Mr Gow walking down the moving exit with his bags. As he reaches the end, his foot becomes jammed in a missing piece of the comb plate and he falls to the ground.

A helpful bystander comes to his aid, assisting in freeing his foot from the machine as onlookers observe. Subsequently, he regains his footing and is captured in the video explaining the incident to airport staff.

"Fortunately, Mr. Gow wasn't hurt worse," Gow's attorney, Brian Aleinikoff, told the media outlet.

The lawsuit, obtained by Law&Crime, states that the pilot was approaching the walkway on Nov. 4, 2022, when he "suddenly felt a surge of pain in his foot and collapsed."

When he looked back, Mr Gow "saw that the walkway had swallowed his foot and shoe as it was missing a plate," the lawsuit alleges. "Ken's foot, sock, and shoe were severely damaged."

"It was fortunate that Mr Gow was wearing a pretty hefty shoe. Fortunately, he didn't lose his toes," Aleinikoff said.

Photographs reveal that Mr Gow's shoe and sock appear significantly damaged following the incident, displaying a hole through the heel.

The broken walkway "posed an unreasonable risk of injury to passengers on it," creating a dangerous condition, Gow alleges.

Three days after the incident, he visited a clinic in his residence state of Utah to address injuries to his left ankle, left foot, and left shoulder. Despite undergoing physical therapy, the lawsuit indicates that he continues to experience severe pain. According to court documents, doctors advised Mr Gow to wear a foot brace, and he received a diagnosis of a left Achilles tendon strain and a contusion of the left foot.

Mr Gow is pursuing compensation, the specific amount of which will be determined during the trial, covering his medical expenses along with damages for physical pain, emotional distress, and mental anguish.

Denver International Airport told KUSA in a statement, "The safety of our passengers and employees is always a top priority and we work diligently every day in partnership with our contractors to address issues."