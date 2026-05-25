Woman Leaves NRI Husband, Returns To India: "Was Expected To Be 24/7 Unpaid Labourer"

A woman's post on the "reality" of marrying into non-resident Indian (NRI) families abroad has gone viral, reigniting a massive debate about the expectations surrounding the "NRI dream life". Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the user revealed that her cousin recently left her husband and returned to India. She explained that moving abroad amounted to extreme isolation, endless chores and toxic in-laws who demanded extra labour from her just to "stay rooted". The woman, a finance professional, described her cousin's life after moving overseas as "24/7 unpaid labour", which was a never-ending cycle of household work and caregiving with little personal autonomy or financial independence.

"It's a trap," she wrote, alleging that the promise of a better life abroad quickly disappeared. "She mentioned the 'clean roads and fresh air' aesthetic faded real quick the second she realized she was expected to be a 24/7 unpaid laborer with zero social life."

"So many young girls are stuck in this, but can't leave because of family pressure at home in India."

See the post here:

In a follow-up post, the woman opened up about a specific incident that led to a major escalation. "She told me about the time she went to a mall abroad wearing shorts and a crop top. A Desi Aunty casually hit her with the, 'Oh beta, bade change ho gaye.' She wanted to ignore it, but couldn't resist showing the lady pics of her wearing backless fits and partying in India," the post read.

"She literally told her, 'Aap toh bahar aake aur bhi zyada ganwar ho gaye.' It caused a major escalation at home, but as usual, she didn't give a single f**k."

Social media reaction

With over 95,400 views and more than 560 likes, the post gained significant traction and struck a chord online, with many women sharing similar experiences of moving abroad after marriage and struggling with loneliness, dependence and loss of professional identity.

"NRI life is worse than India's if you are on a dependent visa as a woman and your husband is a s**thead (which they regularly are). NRI life is GREAT if you are working or you and your partner are both work," one user wrote.

"Good decision by your cousin; one lives only once, why not to live freely," another user wrote.

"This is what I understand after reading this is nothing about its Hype on NRI family. A bad people can be found anywhere its a big problem everywhere. Its all about Kismat kidar le jayegi aur kya hoga," a third user expressed their opinion.