Woman Dies After Horrific Fall At Robbie Williams Concert In Sydney

An elderly woman has died from the injuries she suffered from a fall on the opening night of Robbie Williams concert in Sydney. According to the Guardian, she fell down six rows of seats at the Allianz Stadium on November 16, Thursday, and suffered serious head injuries. The woman was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a critical condition and was placed into an induced coma. On Monday, the hospital confirmed her death, saying that she died due to her injuries.

A spokesperson from New South Wales Ambulance said, ''About 10.30pm Thursday November 16, NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to Driver Avenue, Paddington. Paramedics treated a woman in her 70s for head injuries before transporting her to St Vincent's Hospital in a critical condition."

The horrifying accident happened after thousands of concert-goers were exiting the stadium post the show's ending. The woman was apparently trying to step over rows of seats instead of using the stairs and fell from the stadium's upper level.

''Rather than use stairs, the woman attempted to step over seating rows. She lost her footing and fell. This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts and wishes are with the patron and their family during this time'', said a stadium spokesman according to the Sydney Morning Herald's report. About 40,000 fans attended the show that day.

The organisers said, ''This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts and wishes are with the patron and their family during this time. The patron was attended to immediately by venue staff and a nearby guest who is a qualified medical professional. Medics arrived shortly after and the patron was taken from the venue by ambulance to hospital.''

The British singer has yet to comment on the fan's tragic death. He will next play in Melbourne on November 22.

The incident comes after a 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan named Ana Clara Benevides Machado, died at the singer's Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Friday night. She was rushed to hospital where she died of cardiac arrest.

Reacting to her death, Ms Swift wrote on Instagram, ''I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this.'' The singer added she would not be addressing the incident on stage because she was ''overwhelmed by grief''.



