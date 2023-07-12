Woman Claims She Received A Fake Instead Of Apple Watch. Amazon Responds

The woman received a "FitLife" watch on July 9

A woman was shocked to receive a fake wristwatch- instead of the Apple watch she had ordered on Amazon. A woman named Sanaya took to Twitter to share photos of the order she had placed and what she received. The woman had ordered the Apple Watch Series 8 on July 8 for Rs 50,900.

The woman received a "FitLife" watch on July 9. The woman claims that Amazon did not acknowledge her complaint and has not yet offered a refund or exchange.

On Twitter, she wrote, "NEVER ORDER FROM AMAZON!!! I ordered an Apple watch series 8 from Amazon on 8th July. However, on the 9th I received a fake 'FitLife' watch. Despite several calls, AmazonHelp refuses to budge. Refer to the pictures for more details. Get this resolved ASAP."

See the post here:

NEVER ORDER FROM AMAZON!!! I ordered an @Apple watch series 8 from @amazon on 8th July. However, on 9th I received a fake 'FitLife' watch. Despite several calls, @AmazonHelp refuses to budge. Refer to the pictures for more details. Get this resolved ASAP.@AppleSupportpic.twitter.com/2h9FtMh3N2 — Sanaya (@Sarcaswari) July 11, 2023

Amazon responded to the tweet and apologised for the inconvenience. In the tweet, Amazon wrote, "We apologize for the inconvenience you've had with your order. Please reach out to us via DM. We will do our best to assist. Further, please don't provide your order/account details over DM as we consider them to be personal information."

The woman also shared an update. She wrote, "It has been over 24 hours since the tweet, and it has been three days since I received the counterfeit watch. I reached out to @AmazonHelp for assistance, but unfortunately, they have not been helpful and are unwilling to provide any support."

Social media users were quick to react to the post. Many netizens shared similar experiences on Twitter.

Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "I never trust these online portals for gadgets or expensive purchases. Nothing beats the satisfaction of trying and buying gadgets directly from stores."

A user asked if the seller was Appario Retail and wrote, "Darn. All the recent incidents of fraud that have been shared on Twitter are from this seller. I wonder why India's tech vloggers and magazines haven't picked this up yet."

Another user wrote, "I had faced the same issue while I purchased a motherboard from Amazon. They told me to wait for 4-5 days as they are investigating the matter. It has been more than 65 days and I have not received any refund nor have they provided me with any resolution."

"I always buy from store/retail outlet, if the cost of the item is more than 20k, better safe than sorry," the third user wrote.

