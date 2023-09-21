Woman Annuls Her Marriage After Husband Smashes Wedding Cake In Her Face

Reddit users supported the woman's decision to leave her husband. (Pic Credit: Unsplash)

A video of a groom aggressively smashing the wedding cake in the bride's face is going viral on TikTok. The clip shows the groom smashing a big chunk of cake in the bride's face, so aggressively that she loses her balance, New York Post reported.

The anonymous bride took to Reddit to share that the alleged cake-smashing incident ruined her wedding. The woman disliked the act so much that she left her husband over it. In a now-deleted post on the Reddit forum, she explained that she had a "history with cake smashing" and her husband found such videos hilarious.

In a lengthy post, the bride goes on to explain that when she was 17 years old, her mother pushed her face into her birthday cake and one of the decorations on the cake ended up slicing her forehead. "As I blew out my candles, my mom pushed my head into the cake and one of the decorations on the cake ended up slicing my forehead," the Reddit user wrote. "Not enough to go to the hospital, but enough for some substantial bleeding. My birthday was ruined and after I wouldn't come out of my room. My mom still calls me a brat for that."

She further wrote, "I told him [her husband-to-be] if he ever did something like that to me I'd leave him. He started laughing, but I was being for real. Though, he really was not taking me seriously."

On the wedding day, the husband didn't heed the warning. "We get to the cake-cutting part and as I turn to him, he scoops up a huge chunk of our wedding cake and smashes it all over my face," the bride wrote.

The cake not only ruined her makeup, hair and dress, it also hit her confidence. She wrote that everybody in the crowd, including her family, began to laugh at her. The bride stepped out and took an Uber.

"My family and his family has been blowing up my phone for days, saying I'm being childish and my husband is a good man and it was just a joke," she said. The woman in her post claims that her husband has also been trying to contact her to talk and apologise.

"This was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives and he embarrassed me in front of everyone for some prank that he knew I hated," she added. "Not only that, he ruined a $500 dollar cake. He ruined my makeup, my hair and the top of my dress. The cake got all over."

The Reddit users supported the woman's decision to leave her husband.

A user wrote, "This isn't just a cake or a prank, this is flat-out disrespect. He knew how you'd react, he was just seeing it as a win-win, you either sucked it up and went along with it, and he wins because he got to do his prank, or you would do what you did and now he gets to play the victim because he's painting you as overreacting."

Another user commented, ""You said you'd leave if he did it. He didn't believe you. If you don't leave you'll be setting yourself for a lifetime of being walked over if it amuses him."

"The fact that he disregarded your words and boundaries and ruined your day and outfit shows how he truly is," a third person commented, defending the bride.