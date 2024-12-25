Woman Accuses IndusInd Bank Recovery Agent Of Privacy Violation, Harassment

A recent LinkedIn post by a woman has brought attention to concerns over privacy and harassment by recovery agents reportedly employed by IndusInd Bank. The woman shared her distressing experience, stating that recovery agents came to her house searching for someone else. Despite her clarification that she was not the person they were looking for and that the individual in question did not reside at her address, the agents allegedly continued to harass her.

Expressing her frustration, the woman wrote on LinkedIn: "IndusInd Bank pathetic bank. Their recovery agents came to my house looking for someone else. Despite telling them who I am and that person doesn't live here, they still continued to harass me. I'm a woman and this is violation of my privacy. This kind of harassment is not acceptable. If they come once again I'll report them to the police. Is there no safety for women in this country?"

Responding to the woman's post, IndusInd Bank apologised through their official LinkedIn account. They wrote: "We regret the inconvenience caused to your banking experience. We request you to send the details [of the] concern at socialm@indusind.com and allow us some time to get back to you with an appropriate resolution."

The post quickly garnered attention, with many social media users expressing concern over the incident and highlighting the need for accountability and respect for individual privacy, especially for women.

A user wrote, "Banks and financial sectors are the worst - they take our money, make money out of it and yet harass us in different ways, be it banks or insurance companies, they are all the same."

Another user wrote, "Pathetic bank."

"It is concerning to note that IndusInd Bank has been accused of unethical practices and causing distress to its customers. Such issues demand immediate attention, and it is hoped that the government takes appropriate action to address these concerns," the third user commented.



