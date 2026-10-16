Winnie The Pooh Turns 100: Here's The Fascinating Real Story Behind The Famous Bear

Winnie-the-Pooh is turning 100 as Christmas Eve marks the 100th anniversary of the first appearance of this popular children's character, which managed to capture hearts across generations. Author A.A. Milne first published his timeless tales in 1926, but many fans don't know the history behind this fictional bear.

According to People magazine, long before he lived in the Hundred Acre Wood, Winnie-the-Pooh started out as a real animal.

During World War I, a Canadian soldier and veterinarian named Harry Colebourn purchased a small black bear cub for twenty dollars while on his way to a military training camp.

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He named her Winnipeg-or "Winnie" for short-and brought her along to England as the official mascot of his regiment.

When Colebourn's unit had to ship out to the front lines in France, he left Winnie in the care of the London Zoo. The gentle bear quickly became a favourite because of its friendliness.

Colebourn's great-granddaughter, Lindsay Maddox, recently spoke with CBS Evening News, and said that she doesn't think her grandfather knew exactly what his decision of buying the bear would actually mean.

"He didn't do it for fame or fortune. He probably thought that this pet bear would become, you know, a source of fun and joy for his fellow soldiers," Maddox told the media outlet.

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Among the regular visitors to the zoo was a young boy named Christopher Robin Milne. The boy fell so deeply in love with the friendly black bear that he decided to rename his own stuffed teddy bear, which he had originally called Edward, after her.

As for the second half of the name, the "Pooh" part did not come from the bear at all. Young Christopher Robin had given that nickname to a pet swan he frequently encountered, joking that if the bird ignored him when called, saying "Pooh!" sounded like a casual dismissal. Combining the two gave birth to Winnie-the-Pooh.

A.A. Milne, who is Christopher's father, began writing stories based on his son's stories and adventures with his stuffed toys, which also included Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, and Tigger.

Published in late 1926, the book became an instant hit, setting off a century of global affection. "Nobody could have possibly imagined when my great-grandfather bought a bear cub back in 1914 that that bear would end up in stories that are literally around the world," she shared.