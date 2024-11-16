Why South Korean Students Are Worried Of Rose and Bruno Mars' K-Pop Song 'APT'

Students in South Korea are scared. Smash K-pop global hit "APT" by Blackpink's Rosé and Bruno Mars has left them worried about the fate of their academic life. Students preparing for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), also known as Suneung - widely regarded as South Korea's most important exam, fear that the song's catchy hook phrase will continue to ring in their head, making them lose focus during the test, according to a report in BBC. The song, released on October 18 has quickly climbed the charts, primarily due to its snappy repetition of the word "Apateu", referring to a South Korean drinking game. The song is from Rosé's debut solo album 'Rosie', which is due to be released on December 6, and features Mars who seems to be at the top of his music game. However, due to the track being an earworm, some students have "banned" it from their playlists, hoping to avoid any distractions "I'm worried that the song will play in my head even during the exam," one of the students was quoted as saying by Yonhap News. "Adults might laugh and say, 'Why stress over something like that?' But for us, with such an important test ahead, it can feel unsettling." Notably, Suneung is an eight-hour university entrance test, known for its difficulty and life-changing implications for students' futures. Previously, students have also avoided songs such as "Go Go" by BTS and "Ring Ding Dong" by SHINee to channel their energy into the exam. Also Read | So, This Happened: Bruno Mars And BLACKPINK Rose Vibing Together In New Song APT What is APT? Rose revealed in an interview that APT is a nod to her favourite Korean drinking game - Apartment. "APT is actually my favourite Korean drinking game that I play with my friends back home. It's so simple, puts a smile on your face, and breaks the ice at any party. One night in the studio I taught my crew how to play the game," reported Stereogum. "It's so simple, puts a smile on your face, and breaks the ice at any party. One night in the studio I taught my crew how to play the game. Everyone was fascinated, especially when I started the chant, so we played around with it and I said we should make a song out of it... and after Bruno joined the track, the rest became history!" she added. The song debuted at number one on both the Billboard Global 2000 and the Global Excl. US -- making it an instant hit among the fans.