"Wholesome": Man Takes Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh With His Dog, Internet Reacts

The Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious pilgrimage, is attracting devotees from across India to Prayagraj for a holy dip. A heartwarming video has gone viral, showing a dog joining the throngs of pilgrims and taking its dip in the sacred Triveni Sangam. The video quickly caught the attention of the netizens and the internet called the dog the "cutest devotee".

The video's charm is amplified by the fact that Zorawar the beagle's Kumbh Mela visit was entirely unplanned. According to his owner, Vansh Chhabra's Instagram post, Zorawar was meant to stay home. However, the dog unexpectedly insisted on joining the trip, refusing to leave the car. Mr Chhabra, believing it was meant to be, decided to bring him along to the sacred gathering.

The video captures Mr Chhabra and his beagle, Zorawar, stepping into the river together. Before taking a dip, Mr Chhabra pauses to offer a prayer while Zorawar patiently waits by his side. The sight of the dog participating in the sacred ritual caught the attention of fellow devotees, including a police officer who couldn't resist petting the adorable canine.

"Everything is written... Zorawar must have had some karmic connection that brought him to Kumbh. Be kind. Har Har Mahadev," Chhabra wrote in the caption.

Watch the viral video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered 6.9 million views, with social media users flooding the comments section with heartfelt reactions.

One user wrote, "This made my day," while another gushed, "Awwww! The best thing I've seen."

Someone else commented, "It takes a lot of effort and heart to do this."

A viewer even crowned Zorawar as the "Cutest devotee at Maha Kumbh," and honestly, we couldn't agree more!

More comments poured in, with people calling the moment "wonderful," "lovely," and praising Zorawar as "lucky."

The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26.