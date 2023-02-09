Fan Asks King Charles To 'Bring Back Harry'. This Is How He Reacted

King Charles III was meeting the students of University of East London. (Getty File Photo)

King Charles III gave an awkward reaction when he was asked to "bring back (Prince) Harry" while he was meeting the students of a University of East London (UEL), according to Hello Magazine. The relationship between the father and the son have been strained since Prince Harry left the royal life and settled in Montecito with wife Meghan Markle. The students had waited for the monarch for hours in the cold, but gave a warm reception to him when he arrived, the outlet further reported.

The king was accompanied by the university's vice-chancellor and president Amanda Broderick when he met the students.

As he was greeting the students by shaking their hands, one of them asked: "Can you bring back Harry?" King Charles replied "Who?" after mishearing the question and later burst into laughter when he realised what the man had said, as per Hello.

Prince Harry released his memoir titled Spare last month in which he gave details about the strained relationship with member of the royal family, especially his brother, Prince William.

The Buckingham Palace did not respond to any allegations in the book, or the six-part Netflix series that aired in December.

Prince Harry and his wife stepped back from the royal duties after their marriage in 2018 and later left the palace.

He has spoken about his father earlier too, in an interview to Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

"Of course, I will always love him. But there's a lot of hurt that's happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that," he had said.

King Charles III's coronation is set to take place in May, but it is not known if Harry and Meghan will attend.