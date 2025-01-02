Who Is Thea Booysen, YouTuber MrBeast's Fiancee And Soon-To-Be Wife

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast took to social media on Wednesday (Jan 1) to share he proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Thea Booysen, in a Christmas Day surprise. Despite being known for planning elaborate challenges and enormous set-pieces, MrBeast proposed Ms Booysen at their home in front of both families without the usual shenanigans. The entire family was dressed in Christmas holiday clothing as MrBeast got down on the knee and popped the question.

"My friends thought I would want to propose in a very public way, like some sort of spectacle at the Super Bowl or somewhere else really big like that, but I knew that I wanted it to be the opposite, to be really private and intimate," MrBeast told People.

The couple is now planning to have an island wedding which is expected to be small and intimate, with only friends and families involved.

"We're thinking of doing it somewhere on an island where we're far away from just about everybody. We're not going to try and have a big, extravagant wedding. It's going to be nice, but it's certainly going to be intimate [with] close family and friends," said Ms Booysen.

Who is Thea Booysen?

Apart from being a gamer and content creator, Ms Booysen is academically gifted as well. Having been born and raised in Cape Town, South Africa, she possesses degrees in law, psychology, and neuroscience at the age of 27.

Additionally, she is a published author, having written "The Marked Children" -- a novel she started in high school. As per Ms Booysen, the couple bonded over the book at the start of their courtship.

She is also an esports caster for CD Projekt Red, the creators of The Witcher franchise as well the Cyberpunk:2077 video game.

Notably, the couple met each other in 2022 when MrBeast was visiting Ms Booysen's home country. During the trip, the popular content creator went on a dinner where a mutual friend invited Ms Booysen. The two quickly got talking and bonded over their passion for learning and about YouTube and beyond.

In April 2022, the couple made their first public appearance at the Kids' Choice Awards with ms Booysen describing it as an amazing night. Notably, before Ms Booysen went for her postgraduation to the UK, MrBeast asked her when would be a good time to propose, to which she replied, sometime after graduation.