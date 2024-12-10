MrBeast Reveals $14 Million City Built For New Reality Show 'Beast Games'

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has spent $14 million to construct a city for his upcoming game show, Beast Games. The highly-anticipated series will premiere on Prime Video on December 19 and promises a spectacle of massive proportions. The custom-built city, reportedly located in Toronto, has been designed to accommodate 1,000 contestants who will compete for a $5 million grand prize.

MrBeast, known for his extravagant stunts and giveaways, revealed on X that the city serves as both a living space and a competition venue. He shared his excitement writing, “We spent $14,000,000 building a city in a field for the contestants in Beast Games.”

We spent $14,000,000 building a city in a field for the contestants in Beast Games to live and compete in.. December 19th is almost here ???? pic.twitter.com/gFxjTq5CFD — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 8, 2024

In the pictures shared on MrBeast's X, we see the custom-built city for Beast Games. One image shows a sprawling locality with a garden, complete with umbrellas, lawn chairs, and tables set for four.

Another photo features the contestants' living quarters, centred around a glass box containing $5 million in cash placed on the lawn in front of a high-tech house. The house itself stands out with sleek architecture, illuminated lights, and a glowing signboard reading “Beast Games.”

The compound is surrounded by water, giving it an island-like appeal. A long driveway lined with palm trees leads to the main building, while smaller cottages encircle the central structure. A dedicated cycle path adds to the city's modern charm. This self-contained setting sets the stage for what MrBeast promises to be “the most insane competition show you've ever seen.”

The production has already set over 40 Guinness World Records, including the largest cash prize and the most contestants in a game show. The show's trailer teases a range of jaw-dropping challenges, featuring monster trucks, Navy SEALs, daring stunts, and even a massive pirate ship as part of the set.

MrBeast previously described the project as “the largest game show in history,” with a teaser released on November 25. His team has also said to have donated items like mattresses, sleeping bags, and clothing used during the show to local organisations.

However, Beast Games has faced criticism and legal troubles. Reports surfaced alleging unsafe conditions during filming, including crew members being hospitalised due to falling set pieces and contestants experiencing "inhumane" working conditions, as per the NYT.

Some participants claimed they were deprived of sufficient food, medication, and hygiene supplies, with delays spanning hours or even days. Several contestants also reported injuries sustained during the challenges, requiring medical attention. At least five contestants are planning to file a class-action lawsuit against MrBeast.

The YouTuber has dismissed some claims as “disinformation.”