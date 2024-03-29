Who Is Ruchika Lohiya, The Influencer Orry Threatened To File A Case Against

Ruchika Lohiya is a content creator and a full-time writer.

Popular influencer Orry has threatened to sue content creator Ruchika Lohiya over a viral Instagram video. Ms Lohiya claimed Orry refused to shake her hand at an event and fist-bumped her, instead. "He couldn't even touch my hand," Ms Lohiya said in her video. She also alleged that Orry's manager requested no photos be taken.

Commenting on the video, Orry lambasted Ms Lohiya, saying he didn't know her and that she wasn't her "homie". "I do not know what germs and s**t your hand carries. I am always happy to meet fans and friends, when the time permits, shoving your way to me at a public event, passing my security and disrespecting my manager, you yet got close to me and politely greeted you, don't expect strangers to touch you, you got a friendly fist bump but event that's not enough??? And if you were truly embarrassed, what is the need for this clout-chasing video??? Sly and shameless."

Orry further said that he would take legal action against Ms Lohiya for defaming him. "I will be filing a defamation case immediately. Legal has already been notified. CCTV will also be pulled," he wrote.

Who is Ruchika Lohiya?