Who Is Rima Bouri, Former IPL Chief Lalit Modi's New Girlfriend

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Lalit Modi, the founder and former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), announced that he has "found love again". In an Instagram post, he introduced his new girlfriend, Rima Bouri. He shared several pictures with her and revealed that their 25-year friendship has turned into love. "Lucky Once - Yes. But I got lucky TWICE. When a 25-year friendship turns to LOVE. It happened twice. Hope it does for you all too. #happyvalentinesday to you all," the 61-year-old captioned the post on Instagram.

Rima also commented on the post, saying: "Love you more". "My forever love," Lalit Modi responded to her comment.

Who is Rima Bouri?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Rima Bouri is an independent consultant based in Lebanon, with a background in marketing. She completed her A-levels at Brillantmont International School in Lausanne, Switzerland, and earned a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from Richmond, The American International University in London.

Ms Bouri's early education was at Saint Teresa Convent in Surrey, UK. She is fluent in English, French and Portuguese, with elementary proficiency in Arabic.

Ms Bouri has a private Instagram account with over 720 followers.

Lalit Modi's previous relationships

Lalit Modi was previously married to Minal Sagrani. The couple tied the knot in 1991 and remained together until Minal died due to cancer in 2018. She was 63. They had two children together, Aaaliya Modi and Richir Modi. Mr Modi is also a stepfather to Karima Sagrani, from Minal Sagrani's first marriage.

In 2022, Mr Modi revealed that he was in a relationship with Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. In an X post, he shared a set of happy pictures featuring himself and Sushmita Sen, and called her his "better half". The mention of "better half" by Modi led to much speculation, but the former cricket administrator later clarified in a separate tweet: "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

Notably, Lalit Modi had left India in 2010 amid investigations into tax evasion and money laundering. He has been in London since then. In 2013, the Indian board banned him for life after finding him guilty of the charges.