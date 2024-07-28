Who Is Amy Tripp? Astrologer Who Accurately Predicted The Exact Date Of Biden's Exit

Amy Tripp is an astrologer and a licensed therapist.

Astrologer Amy Tripp accurately predicted the exact date US President Joe Biden will cut his election campaign short, and now she forecasts Donald Trump as the next US President and some political unrest for the country in the coming months. Dubbed the "internet's most notorious astrologer", Ms Tripp is a professional astrologer and licensed therapist, as per her website.

The 40-year-old first went viral for accurately predicting when the 81-year-old Joe Biden would abandon his presidential ambitions. She also forecasted that Kamala Harris would be running for the US presidential election in 2024, which again was a success. Now, with her recent prediction of Donald Trump becoming the next US President, Ms Tripp has again grabbed attention online.

Who is Amy Tripp?

Amy Tripp is an astrologer and a licensed therapist. According to her website, she has a Master's degree in Social Work from New York University and has studied and qualified as an ISAR (International Society of Astrological Research) certified astrologer. She actively engages in professional organisations such as NCGR (National Council for Geocosmic Research) and AFA (American Federation of Astrologers).

Ms Tripp has made several predictions in the past which have come true. The 'internet's most notorious astrologer' prophesied about Joe Biden in a post on X on July 11 where she wrote, "If Biden is made to step down it will be at the Capricorn Full Moon at 29 degrees Capricorn. Capricorn rules the government and old age. 29 degrees is an ending."

When a user asked her for an exact date when the president will leave the presidential run, she replied with "July 21." She explained that she saw Mr Biden's future of opting out due to the full moon.

If Biden is made to step down (because he won't on his own) it will be at the Capricorn Full Moon at 29° Capricorn. Capricorn rules the government and old age. 29° is an ending. — starheal (@starheal) July 11, 2024

On August 11, 2020, Ms Tripp also predicted in a post on the microblogging platform that Vice President Kamala Harris will run for the presidency in 2024. She analysed, "A moon-Pluto connection signals a strong woman," as the reason for her prediction about Ms Harris.

She was also very determined that the 59-year-old would win the nomination because she is currently enjoying the return of the second Saturn. She said, "It's a time when if you've been putting in the work since the first Saturn return at 30 you're rewarded ... usually there's a [professional] advancement or you gain authority."

Amy Tripp's latest predictions

Following her accurate predictions, attention has now turned to her forecast for the upcoming US elections. The 40-year-old has predicted that Donald Trump would be the next president of the United States.

She claimed that Mr Trump is enjoying the height of his professional success. Ms Tripp argues that the former President might be in for more "crazy things to come," considering that he was already the target of an assassination attempt this month. "Uranus is on his mid-heaven which shows ... unpredictability with his career and goals," she said.

The 40-year-old even predicted August as a rocky month for the US and like to witness more political unrest and violence. She said, "The US is still in its Pluto return, which is about bringing things to light and exposing things. The last time the US had a Pluto return was the Revolutionary War."