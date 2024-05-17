Akshit Bansal And Raghav Arora, Entrepreneurs On Forbes 30 Under 30 List

Akshit Bansal and Raghav Arora from Statiq made it to the list's Enterprise Technology category.

American business magazine Forbes recently released the ninth edition of its prestigious "30 Under 30 Asia" list, recognising outstanding individuals in the Asia-Pacific region.

Akshit Bansal and Raghav Arora from Statiq made it to the list's Enterprise Technology category.

Akshit Bansal

Akshit Bansal is from Hisar, Haryana, and he co-founded Sharify in 2019, before Statiq.

Mr Bansal completed his schooling from his hometown Hisar before getting his degree in electrical engineering from Manipal University.

He is currently the CEO of Statiq, which provides a nationwide network of charging stations.

Mr Bansal got the idea for greener transportation while biking through Bengaluru's polluted streets. After a failed car-sharing venture with his friend Raghav Arora, they shifted their focus to electric vehicles.

Their Gurgaon-based company, Statiq, now operates a nationwide network of charging stations for electric cars, buses, trucks, and three-wheelers. The company has raised $27.5 million from investors and expects to post its first operating profit in the next financial year.

Raghav Arora

A data scientist and machine learning expert, Raghav Arora studied at Delhi Public School until 2013. He graduated with a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in Information Technology from Vellore Institute of Technology in 2017.

Mr Arora started his career as a Data Scientist with Wipro and worked for over a year and a half before switching to Opcito Technologies, where he worked as a software engineer.

In June 2019, he co-founded Sharify, a peer-to-peer rental marketplace, where he monitored the technical product team. He's still handling technical operations and management of the company.

The same year, in August, he co-founded Statiq where he's currently heading the IT operations.

Mr Arora has also trained over 2000 people in artificial intelligence and data analytics.

More about Statiq

Statiq's charging stations, accessed through its app, can rapidly charge an electric vehicle in as little as 15 minutes. The app offers features like pre-booking slots and remote charge control. Arora, leading Statiq's IT department, emphasizes their focus on integrating both hardware and software.

While Statiq earns a small fee per charge, its main revenue source is bundled sales to operators, who install and maintain stations using Statiq's software. With $27.5 million raised from investors, Statiq anticipates reaching revenue of 830 million rupees ($9.9 million) in the fiscal year ending March 2024.

The company aims for its first operating profit in the upcoming financial year while doubling its network to 16,000 chargers by the end of 2025.