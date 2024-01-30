''When One..'': Bureaucrat Who Inspired '12th Fail' Reacts After Vikrant Massey's Filmfare Win

'12th Fail' is based on Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel about the journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's recent film '12th Fail' has been receiving an outpouring of love and appreciation from all quarters. Recently, the movie's lead actor Vikrant Massey bagged the Filmfare award for Best Actor (Critics) category. Celebrating his win, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who inspired the film shared a picture with the actor, along with a sweet note of appreciation.

''Jab ek Manoj dusre Manoj ko apni Filmfare trophy dikhaane laata hai, tab uss par aur bhi pyaar aata hai (When one Manoj brings his Filmfare trophy to show another Manoj, then the love for him increases),'' he wrote on X. The picture shows both of them smiling widely while holding the award.

The movie has undeniably become one of the most discussed films of the previous year and connected strongly with viewers. It has also received immense praise from the Bollywood industry.

Earlier, Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Deverakonda, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap gave a shoutout to the movie and posted notes of appreciation on social media.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, ''Many many congratulations both of you.'' Another commented, ''When the Reel Meets Real.Both put their Best to Achieve the Ultimate.''

A third said, ''Vikrant met him after the Filmfare award That's how u respect the person u portrayed on screen Bwood forgets d person after d release.'' A fourth wrote, ''Such a marvellous shot !! Both of you are such achievers.''

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' is based on Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel about the journey of Mr Sharma and his wife Shraddha Joshi, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer. Mr Sharma became an IPS officer after cleaning the toilet, working in the library, and toiling hard to overcome every obstacle that came his way. The film was released in theatres last year and opened to stellar reviews from critics and audiences alike.

