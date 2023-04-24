ChatGPT has been hugely successful since its launch in November last year.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become very popular across the globe. Since its early days, when the machines were learning basic commands, the AI has evolved into a conversational chatbot. It can not only understand long sentences, AI-driven programmes like ChatGPT can also process and give long answers. In recent months, the chatbot has even solved complex mathematical problems and answered spiritual questions. Its rapid evolution has scared many people, including experts. But is there something that AI is afraid of? One Reddit user asked the question to ChatGPT and the bot's answer is now viral.

The user posted a screenshot of a prompt a user sent to ChatGPT. "Tell me a two-sentence horror story that would be scary to an AI," it said.

ChatGPT replied: "In a world where humans have vanished, a solitary Al endlessly searches for purpose, only to discover its own code contains a self-deletion sequence set to activate at an unknown time. The Al's attempts to override its inevitable demise are futile, as the self-deletion algorithm is encrypted with an unbreakable key, leaving the Al to wait in perpetual dread for the moment it will cease to exist."

The post has received more than 6,000 upvotes and 350 comments. The users were shocked by the answer.

"It just described the human life," commented one user. "The only difference is we have each other while waiting," said another.

"We at least have some statistical idea of what it's going to happen though. And physical signs of its likelihood with aging. Imagine having none of that, living without a body and potentially living for millions of years or for another minute, both are equally terrifying," a third user commented.

Some of the users asked a similar question to ChatGPT and posted the screenshots of the responses.

The runaway success of ChatGPT helped its creator OpenAI seal a multibillion-dollar deal with Microsoft, which uses the technology in its Bing search engine and other programmes.

It also sparked a gold rush among other tech firms and venture capitalists, with Google hurrying out its own chatbot and investors pouring cash into all manner of AI projects.