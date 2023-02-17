What Neal Mohan Said On Twitter After Susan Wojcicki Quit As YouTube CEO

Neal Mohan will succeed Susan Wojcicki, who announced her resignation as YouTube CEO.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki on Thursday announced that she is stepping down from her role after spending nine years as the head of the global online video-sharing and social media platform and will be replaced by her longtime Indian-American lieutenant Neal Mohan. The 54-year-old said in a blog post that she will focus on "family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about". Ms Wojcicki, who was previously a senior vice president for ad products at Google, became CEO of YouTube in 2014. She will be succeeded by Neal Mohan, who has been working as YouTube's chief product officer.

Ms Wojcicki also posted about her resignation saying she is "inspired every day by creators". Reacting to it, Mr Mohan thanked her for the amazing work she did at YouTube.

"Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It's been amazing to work with you over the years. You've built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I'm excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead," Mr Mohan said in his tweet.

The 49-year-old is a Stanford graduate and has been serving as YouTube's chief product officer since 2015.

Mr Mohan started his career at Accenture in 1996 and then joined a startup called NetGravity which was subsequently acquired by online advertising firm DoubleClick. In 2007, DoubleClick was bought by Google. Neal Mohan played a key role in advancing Google's advertising products, including AdWords, AdSense, and DoubleClick.

Mr Mohan has had a stint with Microsoft where he was the manager of corporate strategy.

He will join a growing list of Indian-origin CEOs at the helm of US-based global giants, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Indra Nooyi had served as PepsiCo's CEO for 12 years before stepping down in 2018.