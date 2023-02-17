As Neal Mohan Becomes YouTube Boss, A Look At Other Indian-Origin CEOs

Neal Mohan began his acareer with Accenture in 1996.

An Indian-American named Neal Mohan will be the next Chief Executive Officer of YouTube after Susan Wojcicki announced her resignation citing "personal projects."

Taking to Twitter, YouTube creators informed people about Wojcicki's resignation and thanked her for contributing to the online video-sharing platform.

Neal Mohan is currently the Chief Product Officer of YouTube. Before joining YouTube, Mohan was the Senior Vice President (SVP), Display and Video Ads at Google.

Here are some other Indian-origin business leaders heading international companies.

Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai Pichai is the chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google. He took over as Google's CEO in 2015. He was given the additional responsibility of Alphabet in 2019. Mr Pichai took over from Larry Page, co-founder of Google.

Satya Nadella

Mr Nadella joined Microsoft in 1992. Born in Hyderabad, Mr Nadella was appointed as the CEO of Microsoft in February 2014. In 2021, he was named the company's chairman.

Sandeep Kataria



He was elevated as Bata's global CEO in 2021. This has happened for the first time in the company's 126-year history that an Indian was named to the top post. He was earlier working as CEO of Bata India. Mr Kataria is an alumunus of IIT-Delhi and XLRI-Jamshedpur. He was a gold medallist of the 1993 PGDBM batch at XLRI.

George Kurian

Mr Kurian has been the CEO of storage and data management company NetApp since 2015. He also served as its executive vice president of product operations.

Nikesh Arora

Mr Arora joined as the Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks in June 2018. Before joining the company, he served as president and chief operating officer (COO) of SoftBank Group Corp.

Rangarajan Raghuram

He was appointed the CEO of VMware in June, 2021. The 57-year-old previously served as Chief Operating Officer - Products and Cloud Services in the company.

Laxman Narasimhan

Starbucks Corp, the world's biggest coffee chain, appointed Laxman Narasimhan as its CEO in September this year. Before this Mr Narasimhan was the CEO of Reckitt.

Leena Nair

Ms Nair heads the luxury fashion house Chanel. She joined the French company in December 2021 as Global CEO. Ms Nair, who is an alumnus of Xavier School of Management, previously worked with Unilever.

Shantanu Narayen

In 2007, Adobe appointed Shantanu Narayen to the position of CEO. He received the board chairman position ten years later. Mr. Narayen had joined Adobe as vice president and general manager of its engineering technology group in 1998.

Arvind Krishna

In 2020, Arvind Krishna was chosen to lead IBM. A year later, Mr. Krishna was granted more duties as Chairman of the IBM Board of Directors.