What Is Norovirus And How It Spreads? All You Need To Know

The disease causes vomiting and diarrhoea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States. The stomach flu or "winter vomiting bug" are other names for norovirus. However, its illness is unrelated to the flu, which is caused by the influenza virus, according to the CDC.

According to the CDC, norovirus causes stomach or intestine inflammation. This is known as acute gastroenteritis. Symptoms usually appear 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to the virus. Most people recover from norovirus illness within one to three days.

Norovirus symptoms include diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea and stomach ache. Fever, headache and body pain can also persist. The CDC warns that norovirus can cause dehydration, especially in children, the elderly, and people suffering from other illnesses.

People can catch it by eating or drinking contaminated food or liquids, touching contaminated surfaces or objects and then putting your fingers in your mouth, or having direct contact with someone who is infected, such as caring for them or sharing food or eating utensils with them.