'What If Same Spoon Is Used?': Sudha Murty's 'Veg-Non Veg' Remark Divides Internet

Sudha Murty spoke about her food choices in a YouTube interview.

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty is yet again garnering attention online for her comments about her food habits. Appearing in a recent episode of YouTube series called 'Khaane Mein Kaun Hai', the wife of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy revealed that she is a pure vegetarian and hence one of her biggest concerns is the possibility of the same spoon being used for both vegetarian and non-veg food items.

Ms Murty mentioned that while she is adventurous when it comes to her work, she is not the same regarding her food choices. "I am a pure vegetarian, I don't even eat eggs, or garlic. What I am scared of is, that the same spoon will be used for both, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. It weighs on my mind a lot!" Ms Murty admitted. She also said that when she travels abroad, she seeks out vegetarian restaurants or prepares her own meals. She carries her own bag of food and cooking items that can be easily heated in water, she said.

Ms Murty's comments have trigged various reactions online. While some internet users agreed that carrying food from home indeed is a good practice, others begged to differ.

"Many Indians pack food while travelling abroad. Food is a choice. #sudhamurthy is any elderly woman in our household who likes to chat," wrote one user. "We should not judge people based on their food preferences or other personal habits. Instead, we should focus on treating everyone with respect, regardless of their caste," said another.

"My mother , Aunt and even my wife takes food while travelling international as they are pure vegetarians. Even I prefer to eat home cooked food during travel," commented a third.

However, some users trolled the author for what they perceived as "selling" an overly simplistic lifestyle.

"Sudha Murthy's simplicity is becoming really irksome," wrote one user.

Another jokingly added, "On Foreign trips, Sudha Murthy carries her house along with her, what if the hotel room was used by another person..."

Meanwhile, in the YouTube video, Ms Murty revealed that her cooking bag comes with a "small cooker" which she uses to cook food. She even said that she would often pull her grandmother's legs for never eating outside and travelling with food items, but now, she behaves like her and carries her own food when she visits any foreign country.