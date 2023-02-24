'What About A Date?': Woman's Unique Way Of Asking A Man Out Goes Viral

To request a date, a woman makes a song playlist.

A unique idea picked by a woman to ask out a man for a date at a cafe is going viral due to the woman's "out of the box" thinking.

Rather than sending a direct message to the man, the woman chose to send her message through a collection of songs. She created a playlist that was meant to win the heart of the man.

The songs were, 'I wanna see you', 'Tomorrow' and 'At the Cafe'. If you read these songs' names in one go, it is read as a sentence: "I wanna see you tomorrow at the cafe."

The woman had created a Spotify playlist for Twitter user Ujjawal Athrav. The man shared a screenshot of the playlist named "What about a date?"

In the post shared on Twitter with a caption, Mr Ujjawal wrote, "This woman from Tinder sent me a Spotify playlist, and I think this is so cute."

This girl from Tinder send me a Spotify playlist & I think this is so cute🫶 pic.twitter.com/08URxW0v9M — Ujjawal Athrav (@Ujjawal_athrav) February 22, 2023

Due to the uniqueness and the effort of the woman, this post has become viral, and within 24 hours it has amassed nearly 1,00,000 views.

Several Twitter users left interesting remarks on it, praising the woman's creativity. Many others described it as really cute and lovely, as implied by the post. Some made fun of the Twitter handle with sarcasm. Some advised the man to counter the offer with a playlist. A few individuals expressed interest in seeing similar playlists for themselves. Overall, this article and playlist were a social media success due to the text within it rather than the music.