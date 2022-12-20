'We've Misspelled Chamomile...' Google India's Reaction After Typo

The placard on the "gourmet tea & coffee station" read: "Camomile"

Google is hosting its 8th edition of the Google for India event. A typographical error has caught the attention of the netizens. The event which is attended by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, and Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, talked about launching several new features.

Google India posted an Instagram story that featured one of the tags for the food section that misspelt "Chamomile tea". The placard on the "gourmet tea & coffee station" read: "Camomile" and it was underlined in red.

"The fact that we've misspelled chamomile and have underlined it is sending me," Google India wrote captioning the goof-up with a crying face emoji.

On Monday, Google announced a series of new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based initiatives for India, aimed at addressing the language divide on the Internet, supporting the digitisation of farmland in partnership with the Telangana Government, and new collaborations and investments to drive responsible development of AI across the country, reported ANI.

Google announced a collaboration with the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science to collect speech data from 773 districts across India to fine-tune its language translation and search technology.

Google announced a grant of USD 1 million to set up India's first responsible AI (Artificial Intelligence) centre at IIT Madras and a USD 1 million grant via Google.Org to Wadhwani AI towards using advanced technology for better agricultural outcomes.