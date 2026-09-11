Welles Crowther: The 9/11 Hero Who Saved Others Before Sacrificing His Own Life

Welles Crowther became known around the world as the "Man in the Red Bandana" after helping people escape the South Tower of the World Trade Center during the 9/11 attacks. Crowther was a 24-year-old equities trader who worked on the 104th floor of the South Tower. He was also a volunteer firefighter and had trained to help people in dangerous situations.

When United Airlines Flight 175 struck the tower on 11 September 2001, Crowther did not simply try to escape. Instead, he began helping other people find a way out.

He used a red bandana to cover his mouth and nose as smoke filled the building. Survivors later remembered seeing a man wearing the red bandana who guided them towards a stairway that could still be used.

Crowther repeatedly went back into the damaged building to help more people. Reports say he helped as many as 18 people reach safety before the South Tower collapsed.

His identity was not immediately known. Survivors could only remember the mysterious rescuer with the red bandana. Months later, accounts from survivors helped Crowther's family realise that the man they had been describing was Welles.

Nearly 25 years after 9/11, Crowther's story continues to inspire people around the world. Remembered as the "Man in the Red Bandana," he is credited with helping save as many as 18 people before the South Tower collapsed.

In May 2026, President Donald Trump announced that Crowther would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the honor was presented posthumously on September 8, 2026, to his mother Alison and sister Paige. His red bandana remains a symbol of courage, selflessness, and extraordinary bravery in the face of unimaginable danger.