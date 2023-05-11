Wedding Dress With 50,890 Swarovski Crystals Breaks World Record

The wedding dress consists of 50,890 Swarovski crystals.

An exquisite wedding gown with over 50,000 crystals sewn on it has officially broken the Guinness World Record for the most crystals on a bridal outfit. The outfit debuted during the Si Sposaitalia Collezioni fashion show in Milan on April 14, 2023, after four months of preparation, as per a report in the Guinness World Records.

The wedding dress consists of 50,890 Swarovski crystals and was created by an Italian bridal shop Michela Ferriero which specialises in "luxury and bespoke wedding dresses".

The world-record-breaking gown has a transparent material, a sweetheart neckline, and a form-fitting silhouette. To make sure the bridge shines with each step, even the gloves are covered with jewels.

New record: Most crystals on a wedding dress - 50,890 achieved by Michela Ferriero (Italy) 💎



It took over 200 hours to individually sew each Swarovsky diamond onto this amazing dress 😱 pic.twitter.com/LXys3lfp5l — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 10, 2023

As per the GWR, it took several months of planning to make the special outfit. Michaela Ferriero, Co-founder of the shop, devised the creation after researching the best materials for implementing the concept. The garment was made after the designer collaborated with a pattern maker and a group of seamstresses who were professionals in their area. Extra care was taken to construct the garment's base since the bodice would need to support thousands of crystals.

"The individual crystals were first sewn into the tulle base of the dress, the crystal fringes on the bodice, the gloves and lastly the crystal chains on the back to provide a cascade of light," added the official website of GWR. Additionally, it took a "painstaking" 200 working hours to sew each crystal.

"When you have the ones you love on your side, each one of your dreams can come true, even the greatest and challenging one," told Michela Ferriero to GWR.

The previous record was held by Zden Gelinlik Moda Tasarim Ltd. from Turkey, which displayed 45,024 crystals at the Forum Istanbul Shopping Mall in Istanbul on January 29, 2011.