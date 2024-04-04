'We Felt Sick': Man Finds Plaster Cast In His Meal At Malaysian Restaurant

The family was uneasy about the restaurant's casual approach towards the occurrence.

These days, there are several cases of finding unexpected items in dishes. Several people have found insects and stones in their food and taken to social media to share about it. Recently, a frightening story involving a man's dining experience at a local restaurant in Malaysia was shared online.

Shawn Cgy, who had taken his in-laws to the restaurant in Sabah, Malaysia, took to Facebook to share his experience. He wrote in the post that they had placed an order for rice noodles and grilled pork.

"Every piece of barbecued pork is cut so thin," said Shawn's father-in-law, complimenting the chef's cutting skills. Within a few moments, they noticed a used plaster cast in their food. "Suddenly, my father-in-law ate a thinner piece of roast pork, and then opened the other side. The wonderful scene appeared. I called the boss lady and asked her 'Please ask what this is.' Her first sentence was not to apologize but to go to the kitchen and look at it. Then she came back and said that the worker had plaster on his hand and took the rice noodles. Then the boss apologized and said that there would be germs on the hand," he shared in his post on Facebook.

The restaurant owner apologised and offered a complimentary meal, but the family was uneasy about the casual approach towards the occurrence. The owner also tried to convince the family that they could still enjoy their lunch and that they need not worry about contamination. However, Shawn Cgy and his family "felt sick" and left the restaurant.

"If you ate it, the boss's wife replied, 'It's not that serious'... The boss lady also said, 'I can't go to the handle 100% to get the work done by the workers, I have to look after the front and back.' Then we felt sick and left," he wrote.

Since being shared, the post has amassed a lot of reactions from internet users.

"I don't like this shop. Very bad attitude! Thank you for posting these posts," said a user.

Another added, "Tell her to see how several people have died of food poisoning in Taiwan vegan stores in recent days. Taiwanese police have tested suspected that it was caused by a wound on the hand"

A person suggested, "Greetings. You can make a complaint to the nearest district health office or through Sabah Healthline at 0198602929 (WhatsApp only). Thank you."