Watch: Woman Trapped In Rubble After Russian Missile Strike Rescued

In a miracle, rescue personnel in Dnipro, Ukraine were able to retrieve a woman from the wreckage of a residential structure after a Russian missile hit the town in the southeast part of the country. The missiles also hit a number of other cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa.

The video of the same was shared on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. In the video, the personnel are seen removing her from the rubble, lifting and moving her to safety. "A woman was rescued from the rubble in Dnipro. Alive! We watch these images and realize it could have been us. It could have been our loved ones. All of us, millions of Ukrainians, can die from bombs at any moment. We live with that knowledge." reads the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

A woman was rescued from the rubble in Dnipro. Alive!



We watch these images and realize it could have been us. It could have been our loved ones. All of us, millions of Ukrainians, can die from bombs at any moment. We live with that knowledge. pic.twitter.com/OJC0R4pgu3 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 15, 2023

"One good news in the trying situation. Thank you for the rescure workers!" said a user.

"When is the world going to really hold Putin accountable. This is sick." said another person.

A third person said, "God bless her and her rescuers."

As of today, 40 people had been killed and dozens more were missing as a result of the missile strike in Dnipro. This makes it the bloodiest civilian incident of Moscow's three-month campaign of firing missiles at places far from the front, according to a report in Reuters.

Ukrainian officials acknowledged little hope of finding anyone else alive in the rubble but Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said the rescue in the central Ukrainian city would go on "as long as there is even the slightest chance to save lives".

"Dozens of people were rescued from the rubble, including six children. We are fighting for every person!" President Zelensky said in an overnight televised address.