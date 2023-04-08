Watch: Vladimir Putin Met With An Awkward Silence After Finishing A Speech

Putin targeted the new United States and European Union (EU) ambassadors in his speech

Russian President Vladimir Putin experienced an awkward moment while delivering a speech. A video which is going viral on the internet shows Putin taking a pause during a speech for applause that never came. He was giving a speech at the Grand Kremlin Palace on Wednesday to present diplomatic credentials to 17 newly-appointed foreign ambassadors.

In the video, the Russian president can be seen smiling slightly after finishing the speech. Vladimir Putin then wishes them "all the best" in English before departing.

While sharing the video on Twitter, Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs wrote, "No one applauded Putin after he finished his speech at the ceremony of ambassadors presenting their credentials in the Kremlin." Mr Gerashchenko shared a clip taken from the Russian independent news outlet Meduza. He added, "Putin waited for applause as he finished talking but none came."

Watch the video here:

No one applauded Putin after he finished his speech at the ceremony of ambassadors presenting their credentials in the Kremlin.



Putin waited for applause as he finished talking but none came. pic.twitter.com/SJRMLmcZRd — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 5, 2023

Putin targeted the new United States and European Union (EU) ambassadors, saying that they were responsible for a breakdown in relations with Russia following the Ukraine invasion last February. Newsweek reported, addressing new U.S. ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy, Putin indicated that U.S. support for a Ukraine revolution in 2014 "ultimately led to today's Ukrainian crisis."

After Putin arrived at the end of his speech, he took a pause and waited for applause, but was met with disappointment and silence from the ambassadors.