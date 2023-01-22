Watch: Varanasi's Hot Air Balloon Festival Enthralls Internet

Kashi balloon festival was held between January 17 and January 20.

The recently held Balloon and Boat Festival in Kashi was a fun-filled affair. The captivating event gave visitors and residents of Varanasi an incredible bird's eye view of the city, known as the spiritual capital of India. The festival, organised by Uttar Pradesh tourism, saw massive crowds and appealed to the adventurous spirit of people.

Taking to social media, a number of attendees shared glimpses of the hot air balloon festival. A stunning video was also shared by Incredible India's Twitter handle that showed giant hot air balloons hovering over the Ganges and the city.

Watch the video below:

Lift up your spirits as you fly like a bird, hovering over the ancient city of Varanasi at the grand Balloon Festival.



Are you planning to board on this adventurous ride?



Video Credit: @harshit_pallav (Instagram)@uptourismgov#DekhoApnaDesh



1/2 pic.twitter.com/9TEF5TtFIm — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) January 19, 2023

Separately, UP Tourism's official handle also shared photographs of people enjoying their flight. "So many happy faces," the tweet read, which featured images of adventurous enthusiasts sitting inside the hot air balloons.

The festival, which was held between January 17 and January 20, was launched in 2021 by the Uttar Pradesh government in order to boost tourism and provide a unique way to experience the spiritual city. The hot air balloon experience enables people to enjoy breathtaking views of the city and the river Ganga from a height.

"One last flight of the season as the #KashiBalloonFestival comes to an end today.....We saw some breathtaking views, the city from the skies, the River #Ganga from a serene height, and it was all worth it!#Day4 #KashiBalloonAndBoatFestival #Kashi #UPNahiDekhaTohIndiaNahiDekha," UP Tourism tweeted.

In another tweet, it also said that the activities of the event included paramotors, flyboarding and hot air ballooning. The event hosted top international and nationally acclaimed indie-folk musicians like Nathu Lal Solanki, Prem Joshua, Kabir Cafe and Kashi's homegrown talent Sukhdev Prasad Mishra, as well.