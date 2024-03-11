Watch: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Reunites With Old Friend From Delhi University

A video of the sweet interaction was shared on Instagram by Mr Puri himself

Reconnecting with an old friend is always special and can be a fantastic journey down memory lane. Recently, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was pleasantly surprised after he bumped into an old friend from Delhi University after his session at the Republic Summit 2024. A video of the sweet interaction was shared on Instagram by Mr Puri himself.

In the 25-second video, the two friends reminisce about their college days and hug each other. The video opens to show Mr Puri saying, ''I know you. We used to travel on that special from university.'' The two friends then joke about their age and the Minister expresses his happiness on seeing her after decades.

''As I was stepping out after my session at the #RepublicSummit2024 I was pleasantly surprised to meet my old friend from DU Smt Raj Dutta Ji. We took a little stroll down memory lane & spoke about how we used to be a part of the group travelling on the University Special bus more than five decades ago,'' Mr Puri wrote while sharing the video.

Internet users loved the heartfelt video and called the meeting a ''precious encounter.''

One user wrote, ''50 years ago do they have University bus plying? That is so nice to hear and watch the reunion of old pals.''

Another commented, ''Meeting an old friend after many many years is an awesome experience only if the friend is still the same old soul despite the expensive clothes, colourful lifestyle and position in society.''

A third said, ''Sir, you remembered her and the moments too.. Lovely.'' A fourth wrote, ''So amazing! More good health to all elders.'' A fifth commented, ''So sweet even I am happy to see them reunite and feeling the “love”.

A sixth added, ''That's always emotional to meet someone we know after such a long time.''

Mr Puri is currently the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs.