Watch: Trinamool's Mahua Moitra Displays Her Skills With 'A Bit Of Village Carrom'

After sharing videos of herself playing football and making tea in the past few months, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday displayed her incredible carrom skills on social media. The video was shot in Chapra 1 panchayat - located in her Lok Sabha constituency Krishnanagar.

In the video, Ms Moitra is seen aiming patiently and flicking a green striker, and perfectly pocketing coins. "A bit of village carrom in the sunshine," the Trinamool MP wrote in the caption of the video post.

A bit of village carrom in the sunshine pic.twitter.com/0aK0ziTFia — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 19, 2023

In the following tweet, Ms Moitra also took a dig at BJP President JP Nadda's rally in West Bengal's Nadia on Thursday. "Media friends - please stop calling me non stop for my reaction to what BJP big guns said in my constituency today - I was too busy playing carrom in Chapra 1 panchayat. Didn't really listen," she wrote while sharing a picture of herself playing carrom.

Media friends - please stop calling me non stop for my reaction to what BJP big guns said in my constituency today - I was too busy playing carrom in Chapra 1 panchayat . Didn't really listen. pic.twitter.com/S2fpDah6vD — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 19, 2023

The Trinamool leader's video has accumulated more than 97,000 views and over 3,600 likes. Several Twitter users reacted to the clip and dropped a mix of comments.

"Good strike and lead to goal.A good time passing game," wrote one user. "Quite the striker @MahuaMoitra Keep up your good work!" said another.

A third user commented, "I think you are playing like a champion but mai thora jyada achha khel skta hu (but I can play a little better). You are a good politician," while a fourth added, "You're a good dancer, then tea maker and now a great carrom player, you are the best."

Currently, Mahua Moitra is advocating for the Trinamool government's new initiative, 'Didi Suraksha Kavach' (Didi's Protective Shield). The campaign aims to reach out to approximately 10 crore people of the state in 60 days starting January 11 ahead of the rural polls this year.

As part of her campaign, last week the Trinamool leader also posted a video of herself making tea. In the clip, she was seen preparing tea at a roadside stall with people surrounding her.