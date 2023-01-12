'Who Knows Where It May Lead Me': Trinamool Leader's Post On Making Tea

The viral video is reportedly from West Bengal's Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra On Wednesday shared a video of her making tea at a roadside stall. The viral video is reportedly from West Bengal's Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the video, the Trinamool MP can be seen adding sugar to a saucepan, with a crowd gathered all around her.

"Tried my hand at making chai... who knows where it may lead me :-)," the Trinamool MP captioned her post.

Tried my hand at making chai… who knows where it may lead me :-) pic.twitter.com/iAQxgw61M0 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 11, 2023

Many on social media thought that the Trinamool leader's caption was a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is often called a "chaiwala".

"One chaiwala is enough for the country. Don't know if country can now accommodate a chaiwali and shoulder repercussions," tweeted one person.

"Mahua Madam is on the way to becoming the second lady Prime Minister of India," wrote another.

The Trinamool MP was in her local constituency in Krishnanagar for her party's new mass outreach campaign called 'Didir Suraksha Kavach' (Didi's Protective Shield). The campaign aims to reach out to approximately 10 crore people of the state in 60 days starting January 11 ahead of the rural polls this year.