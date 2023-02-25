Watch: This New AI Feature Is Going Viral On Social Media

This face filter is going viral on the internet.

The best thing about technology is that humans use it to improve itself over time. Every area of human life is now impacted by the technology revolution that started with computing and moved to artificial intelligence and robotics.

How the growth of AI will affect what it means to be human, to be productive, and to have free will is the one question that everyone is thinking about, specialists and regular users alike.

The ongoing concern about artificial intelligence is also being fueled by a video that is currently going viral. The video, which was posted on Twitter by the user memo akten, demonstrates a filter that changes the appearances of older people into those of teenagers. In reality, it is practically impossible to distinguish between the real thing and a technologically produced fake.

The video was shared with a caption that read, "ICYMI over on TikTok, AI is hitting hard on GenX." I've always said, with respect to AI, expect the unexpected, the future's going to be weirder than anyone can imagine. Skynet is the last thing to be worried about. "This is the real AI art."

ICYMI over on tiktok AI is hitting hard on genx.

I've always said wrt AI, expect the unexpected, the future's gonna be weirder than anyone can imagine. Skynet is the last thing to be worried about.

This is the real #aiart#AIArtCommuitypic.twitter.com/FlwUrftR6o — memo akten ( @memotv@mastodon.social ) (@memotv) February 23, 2023

The comment section has a number of related videos.

As was to be expected, many were shocked by this astounding video clip, and several other videos showcasing this technology were also uploaded in the comment section.