Watch: Spray Paint Artist Captures MS Dhoni's Iconic 2011 World Cup-Winning Moment

Labuzzetta takes us through the step-by-step creation of his masterpiece

Remember India's thrilling 2011 ODI World Cup win? The image of MS Dhoni hitting a six, securing India's victory against Sri Lanka, remains etched in the minds of cricket fans. Recently, spray paint artist Ben Labuzzetta revived this historic moment with a stunning piece of artwork.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Labuzzetta takes us through the step-by-step creation of his masterpiece. He started by forming an elevated seven-shaped structure on a blank canvas with modelling paste, paying homage to MS Dhoni's iconic jersey number. The background was painted in the blue and saffron colours of the Indian cricket team's jersey. Labuzzetta then skillfully incorporated the letters "M" and "S" into this backdrop with spray paint.

The final touch was the spray-painted image of Dhoni's triumphant pose as he hit the winning shot. The portrait, set within the elevated seven shape, contrasts vivid blue and orange against a dramatic black-and-white depiction of Dhoni. The result is a striking tribute that captures the essence of that unforgettable World Cup moment 13 years ago.

The artist in the caption wrote, "Thala for a reason. Number 7. MS Dhoni."

See the post here:

The video soon went viral and gathered an array of comments. An Instagram user commented on the video and wrote, "Thala for a reason."

Another user wrote, "That "Thala for a reason" made me smile."

"Respect your art," the third user wrote.

"Killed it, " the fourth user commented.

"Nice work brother," the fifth user wrote.

