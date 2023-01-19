Watch: Shoppers Jump Queue At China Mall, This Is What Happens Next

Eleven people were arrested in connection with the fight.

Many of us who have stood in queues at shopping malls or while booking tickets, understand the feeling of anger when someone jumps the line and tries to get the job done before everyone. While some people are able to control their anger, others can indulge in a fight. A similar thing happened in China where a group of hot-headed shoppers fought over a queue-jumping dispute. The fight took place at Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Hainan province on January 14.

A video of the incident was recorded by a person who was at the mall when the fight broke out. It shows the mallgoers exchanging blows, with a couple of them using what appeared to be stanchions as makeshift bludgeons.

The video has been released by Viral Press and distributed by AP.

According to the police in Sanya, the fight started at one of the stores over accusations that one group jumped the queue at the counter.

The police further said that they have arrested 11 people in connection with the fight. In a statement released later, the cops said those people were fined between $74 and $148 for causing trouble at the shopping mall.

A few months ago, a shocking video showed two women engaged in a serious fight at Nashik's Pimpalgaon toll plaza. While one of them was a toll plaza employee, the other one appeared to be a passenger.

In the clip, the two were seen pulling each other's hair and slapping each other multiple times before onlookers intervened to stop the fight.

The incident took place allegedly over toll fees.