Watch: Samay Raina Touches Farah Khan's Feet In Unreleased Footage Of India's Got Latent

The Supreme Court has issued an order barring YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian and India's Got Talent host Samay Raina, and Apoorva Makhija (The Rebel Kid) from releasing any further episodes of their show until further notice. This order stems from a petition filed by Allahbadia to consolidate multiple FIRs filed against him in states like Maharashtra and Assam. These FIRs relate to a controversial comment he made about "parental sex" on Raina's YouTube show. As a result of the court's order, all episodes of the show, including members-only content, have been removed from YouTube.

Amid the ongoing controversy, a clip from an unreleased episode of the show, featuring director-choreographer and YouTuber Farah Khan, social media personality Uorfi Javed, comedian Tanmay Bhat, and rapper KRSNA, has surfaced and gone viral.

In the clip, Samay is seen welcoming the panellists as they take the stage. He shakes hands and shares hugs with Tanmay, KRSNA, and Uorfi before suddenly bowing to touch Farah Khan's feet as a mark of respect. Farah, in her trademark playful manner, stops him and jokingly raises her hand as if to slap him. In another viral photo, the panellists are seated while Samay animatedly interacts with the audience.

Back in December 2024, Urfi walked out of the show midway after some contestants made derogatory remarks about her. Addressing the controversy, she took to her Instagram story and wrote, "I think I missed the memo-nowadays, people think it's cool to abuse or slut-shame someone just for views. I'm sorry, but I'm not okay with anyone abusing me or making assumptions about my body count just to gain two minutes of fame. The guy who insulted me wasn't even joking-he got genuinely mad when I questioned him about faking a disability. He openly abused me on stage in front of so many people."

Meanwhile, a Supreme Court bench has directed Ranveer Allahbadia to cooperate with the investigation into the FIRs filed in Maharashtra and Assam.