Watch: Powerful Ice Storm In Michigan Freezes US Flag, Internet Stunned

When a monster ice storm pummeled the upper midwestern states in the US, it froze an American flag flying outside a Michigan house. Taking to Twitter, user Cody (Baha) shared a video of the cold conditions and his frozen US flag outside his house.

"Here's a look at the ice storm right now at my house in Michigan. Went to go take the flag down and it [had] frozen into the base," the Twitter user wrote in the caption of his post.

Here's a look at the ice storm right now at my house in Michigan. Went to go take the flag down and it's frozen into the base… pic.twitter.com/ya4sL9mWLp — Cody (Baha) (@BahaCur_10) February 23, 2023

Cody (Baha) shared the video on Thursday and since then it has collected more than 13,000 views and hundreds of likes and comments. The short clip left internet users simply stunned. While some called the scenes "spectacular," others wrote "wow".

"Okay but it looks kinda cool lol," said one user. "That sound capture is spectacular," wrote another.

"It was dead silent outside, glad it captured it so well!" commented a third, while a fourth expressed, "That's impressive...whoa.."

Meanwhile, according to The Independent, hundreds of thousands in the region were left without power on Thursday following the snowstorm. School districts in Ottawa, Kent and Kalamazoo counties closed for two days as the extreme weather created hazardous conditions throughout the region.

"This intense blast of winter severely impacted our communities across the state," Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of emergency management and homeland security for the Michigan State Police, said on Thursday, as per New York Times. The weather also led to the death of a volunteer firefighter and affected air travel. More than 1,100 flights were cancelled within, into or out of the United States on Thursday, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website.