Watch: Passenger Books Uber Ride In San Francisco, Gets Picked By Self-Driving Car

The passenger shows the view from the backseat of the car.

Over the past few months, hundreds of self-driving cars have been spotted on the streets of the US' San Francisco. Recently, a passenger shared a similar experience where he was picked up by a driverless car when he called for a Uber ride.

He shared a video of his experience, showing the view from the backseat of the car. Meanwhile, at the front, there is an empty driver's seat with the steering wheel moving autonomously. Various prompts are displayed on a tablet fastened to the rear of the passenger's seat. Further, voice prompts with instructions can also be heard playing inside the car.

The video's caption reads, ''Getting a Uber in San Francisco be like…”

“Lol, when I was a teen, video calls were sci-fi stuff only seen in a few movies, and here we are with ‘automatic taxis' feeling old,” wrote one user. Another joked, ''To unlock doors, please pay the release fee now.''

“Scary. No thank you,” a third said, while a fourth added, ''Objectively speaking, The human drivers are just as scary or worse.''

A few months back, tech billionaire Bill Gates took a ride in a self-driving car through downtown London and was convinced that autonomous vehicles (AV) are the future.

''The car drove us around downtown London, which is one of the most challenging driving environments imaginable, and it was a bit surreal to be in the car as it dodged all the traffic,'' Mr. Gates wrote in a blog post describing his experience.

However, he noted that the transition to fully autonomous cars is probably decades away.