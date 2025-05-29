45-Foot-Tall Statue Of Naked Woman Sparks Uproar In San Francisco, Locals Call It "Obscene"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A 45-foot-tall nude statue, titled R-Evolution, sparks controversy. The sculpture aims to celebrate female empowerment and challenge norms. Installed in Civic Centre Plaza, it lacked public input before placement.

In the heart of San Francisco, a city long celebrated for its progressive ethos and vibrant arts scene, a new controversy has erupted over a towering 45-foot-tall statue of a naked woman, titled R-Evolution. The 32,000-pound sculpture, installed in a bustling public plaza, has ignited debate, with some internet users decrying it as "obscene" and others defending it as a bold artistic statement.

As per the Sun, R-Evolution, a massive steel sculpture depicting a nude female figure with outstretched arms, was first unveiled at the 2015 Burning Man festival. Created by artist Marco Cochrane, the statue was intended to celebrate female empowerment and vulnerability, challenging societal norms around the human body. After plans to install it in New York's Union Square fell through due to its weight, the sculpture found a home in San Francisco's Civic Centre Plaza, a prominent public space near City Hall.

San Francisco unveiled their 45-foot statue of a nude woman Thursday at Embarcadero Plaza to attract tourism. The piece is titled “R-Evolution.”



SF continues to be plagued by crime, homeless, and illegals. The city would have many more tourists if these issues were addressed. pic.twitter.com/zc0EUunniF — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 13, 2025

The installation, reportedly placed without public input, has rekindled discussions about art and public space. The artist and supporters argue that R-Evolution embodies San Francisco's spirit of openness and inclusivity. "The installation is meant to reflect the city's ethos of bringing people together, activating public space, and reinforcing the power of art to spark conversation," a spokesperson for the project stated.

Art advocates, including members of San Francisco's arts community, have praised the sculpture for challenging societal taboos around nudity and femininity. "Art is supposed to provoke, to make us uncomfortable, to make us think. This statue does exactly that—it forces us to confront our biases about the human body and public space," said a local curator.

However, the statue has drawn sharp criticism from some San Franciscans, who argue that its explicit nudity is inappropriate for a family-friendly public space. "Somebody put up a 45-foot naked lady statue in San Francisco, nobody asked for it," one X user wrote.

Another user quipped, "I'd rather have another $1.7 million public restroom. Y'know, something more practical." A third said, "This isn't about art; it's about forcing a statement on people who didn't sign up for it."

Others have pointed to the lack of public consultation as a point of contention, with questions raised about how such a large and provocative installation was approved without broader input. As the debate rages on, city officials have promised to hold public forums to address concerns and discuss the statue's future.