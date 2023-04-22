Watch: OYO's Ritesh Agarwal Shares Life Lesson That Remains Close To His Heart

The Oyo founder's post has generated several responses from social media users.

Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Softbank backed-OYO, tweeted a video on Tuesday and shared a valuable life lesson with the graduating students of the Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur (IIM Nagpur). In the video, Mr Agarwal revealed what his mother always tells him and shared her words that continue to stay close to his heart to this date.

"'Jo ped sabse bade hote hain, woh sabse zyada jhuke huye hote hain.' (The more successful you become in life, the more rooted you should be.) I recently got the opportunity to share some of my stories, experiences and lessons with the amazing students of @IIMNagpurIndia. This particular lesson that my family taught me early on in life, continues to remain so close to my heart," Mr Agarwal wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, Mr Agarwal said, "My mother always tells me, 'Jo ped sabse bade hote hain, woh sabse zyada jhuke huye hote hain,' (The trees which are the tallest are the ones which are most inclined)".

"So as you become more successful in life, you should remember that you should be rooted to where you are at today or where you were at two years back when you came here because while you should not forget that you are pursuing excellence and you want to build the biggest businesses in the world, but being rooted to saying that I come from Raigad and I wanted to make this positive difference is valuable in every bit of life," he further explained.

Since being shared, the Oyo founder's post has generated several responses from social media users, most of whom praised Mr Agarwal for his words and his thoughts.

"Truly agree with you, @riteshagar. I had the opportunity to witness your stories live and even recorded them to share with our team. Your inspiring story has left a deep impact, on

@Decorntindia and we believe there's much to learn from you," commented one user.

"Your humble spirit and words are truly inspiring. Although we only met briefly, I was moved by your kindness and simplicity," said another.

Notably, Mr Agarwal was the guest of honour at the seventh convocation of the IIM Nagpur held on its Mihan campus on April 8. Taking to Twitter, the official handle of IIM Nagpur also shared a series of images from the event.