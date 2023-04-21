Holiday Zipwire Photos Derail UK Man's Rs 22 Lakh Injury Compensation Claim

Ferenc Kirinovits posted pictures on Facebook showing him enjoying a zip wire.

A British driver who posted pictures of himself ziplining, hanging upside down, riding a quad bike, and jumping off a cliff while on vacation in Mexico lost a 22,000 pound (Rs 22,37,110) car crash whiplash payment claim.

According to The Metro, 45-year-old Ferenc Kirinovits claimed that the accident in 2016 damaged his neck, necessitating surgery three years later and preventing him from working for three months. The coach driver also said the incident left him unable to clean his home, go to the gym, tend his garden, play football, start a new job, or go swimming due to whiplash and prolapsed discs in his spine.

The insurance company discovered images that Kirinovits had posted on Facebook showing him completing an obstacle course in Mexico when they were looking into the claim.

The images showed him doing a variety of adventure activities, like climbing ladders and ropes in a treetop activity park, hanging upside down from a rope, and climbing across netting. This all appeared to be an obstacle course and was posted six months before he underwent surgery.

He was also seen riding a quad bike, swimming, diving from a cliff, and clinging onto a zipwire as he flew over a pool of water in a wooded area.

At a hearing in Norwich County Court, District Judge Jacqueline Raggett threw out his claim, describing it as "fundamentally dishonest." The court claimed that he had "exaggerated any injuries to the point of criminal dishonesty."