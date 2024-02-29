Watch: Moment Man Tries To Rob UK Post Office Using Metal Spoon

Scott was eventually arrested nine days after the incident.

A man in the UK tried to rob a post office armed with an unusual weapon. The CCTV footage of the incident was released by police on social media. The video shows a man trying to rob the place using a long metal spoon.

Sharing the video on X, Nottinghamshire Police wrote, "A drug addict attempted to steal a large quantity of cash from behind a post office security screen by reaching through the letter port with a metal spoon."

“Jelanie Scott entered Hyson Green Post Office at around 11.45 am on Saturday 10 February,” the police department said.

The clip shows Scott using the long metal spoon to reach through the letter port of a security screen at the Hyson Green Post Office in Nottingham. The police informed that the man tried to steal a large amount of cash but was spotted by staff, who activated a panic alarm, triggering the security smoke system, BBC reported. He was seen fleeing the scene.

Scott was eventually arrested nine days after the incident.

A drug addict attempted to steal a large quantity of cash from behind a post office security screen by reaching through the letter port with a metal spoon.



https://t.co/QM9z8VHIATpic.twitter.com/InLXM7UR7r — Nottinghamshire Police (@nottspolice) February 27, 2024

36-year-old Scott of Leslie Road, Forest Fields, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary and was sentenced at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 21 February.

He received a community order, including a six-month drug rehabilitation programme, and was fined £50.

"[Scott] told officers it was a stupid thing to do and I hope he now reflects on his behaviour and stays out of trouble,” Sergeant Mark Southgate of Nottinghamshire Police told the BBC.

The video soon went viral and the internet user asked about the robbery with a "spoon"?

A user joked, "With a spoon?"

Another user asked, "Why is he hopping about?"



