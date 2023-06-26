Watch: Man Trains Jiu-Jitsu With Mark Zuckerberg, Says 'Looking Forward To Train With Musk'

Mark Zuckerberg training Jiu-Jitsu with Lex Fridman

Last week, META Ceo Mark Zuckerberg agreed to engage in a cage fight with Twitter boss Elon Musk. The prospect of witnessing the two billionaires battling it out in a cage left internet users excited to see the biggest fight. However, it remains unclear whether Mr Zuckerberg and Mr Musk are serious or having a laugh.

Amid the speculations, a new video has surfaced on Twitter which has further intensified the excitement of people across the world. The video shows the Facebook founder training Jiu Jitsu, the Brazilian martial art, with Lex Fridman. Mr Zukerberg had also won gold and silver in a tournament in May.

Along with the video, the caption reads, "Here's a highlight video of Mark Zuckerberg and I training jiu-jitsu. I look forward to training with @elonmusk as well. It's inspiring to see both Elon and Mark taking on the martial arts journey."

Watch the video here:

Here's a highlight video of Mark Zuckerberg and I training jiu jitsu. I look forward to training with @elonmusk as well. It's inspiring to see both Elon and Mark taking on the martial arts journey. See the full video here: https://t.co/G1ubUuxILKpic.twitter.com/WsLaRiFf1o — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) June 25, 2023

Earlier, Elon Musk said that he is "up for a cage match" with Meta chief and noted martial arts enthusiast Mark Zuckerberg.

It all started when Mr Musk responded to a tweet about the news that Facebook might be developing a Twitter competitor. He wrote, "I'm sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options. At least it will be 'sane'. Was worried there for a moment."

Mr Zuckerberg shot back by posting a screenshot of Mr Musk's tweet with the caption "Send me location."