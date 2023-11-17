Watch: Joe Biden Flaunts 'Beast' After Xi Jinping Shows Off His Made-In-China Car

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden met at Filoli Estate near San Francisco.

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday had a first in-person meeting in over a year in San Francisco. From important discussions to photo-ops, moments from the meeting of both leaders were widely shared on the internet. A video also surfaced online showing the two leaders talking about their respective cars. While Mr Biden was seen boasting about his Cadillac car, Mr Jinping was seen showing off his Hongqi N701 Limo.

"It's a beautiful vehicle!" Mr Biden said as he walked the Chinese leader to his armoured car after a long day of diplomatic discussions. "Show the president," Mr Jinping then said through a translator. The US president peeked inside Mr Jinping's car, then gestured to his own ride, a Cadillac built like a rolling bunker.

"You know what they call that car?" Mr Biden asked his Chinese counterpart, adding, "They call it 'The Beast.'"

Watch the video below:

🤡 Biden Left Hanging



Joe left his hand out for an awkwardly long period after shaking hands with the Chinese President Xi - who he then went on to call a dictator again.



He then tried to appear less than enthusiastic about a Chinese-made car when offered to have a look at… pic.twitter.com/Q3aNFRrIMK — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) November 16, 2023

Meanwhile, coming back to the meeting, the two leaders saw several milestones and a few roadblocks as they agreed that turning their backs on each other was "not an option". They met on Thursday at Filoli Estate. They were seen strolling through the gardens on the estate, chatting and smiling casually.

During their meeting, the two leaders agreed to restore high-level military communications. "That's how accidents happen, misunderstandings, so we're back to direct, open, clear, direct communications," Mr Biden said.

Also read | Antony Blinken's Reaction After Joe Biden Calls Xi Jinping A "Dictator"

Artificial Intelligence (AI) also figured in the talks. "The leaders affirmed the need to address the risks of advanced AI systems and improve AI safety through US-China government talks," a White House readout said.

Mr Biden also raised concerns about alleged human rights abuses by China in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. The Taiwan issue came up too. After the meeting, Mr Biden even referred to Mr Jinping as a "dictator".

However, there were light moments too. Mr Biden reminded Mr Jinping of his wife Peng Liyuan's birthday, adding that it was his birthday too. The embarrassed Chinese president said he had been neck-deep in work and the date had slipped his mind. He thanked the US President for the timely reminder.