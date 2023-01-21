Watch: Jaipur Artist Bags Guinness World Record For Making Smallest Wooden Spoon

Mr Prajapati revealed that he wants to develop a miniature craft museum in the future.

An artist from Rajashthan's Jaipur has made the world's smallest wooden spoon and has bagged a Guinness record for himself. Navratan Prajapati created the spoon merely 2mm in height and 0.7 inches long. For perspective, it is smaller than a person's fingernail and is not capable of holding even two grains of sugar.

Taking to Twitter, Guinness World Records shared the video of Mr Parajapati creating the spoon. The video showed the artist using different equipment to carve the spoon from a piece of wood. At one point, it also showed Mr Parajapati using his unique creation to pick up tiny pieces of food.

"New record: Smallest wooden spoon - 2 mm (0.7 inches) made by Navratan Prajapati Murtikar (India)," GWR wrote while sharing the video.

New record: Smallest wooden spoon - 2 mm (0.7 inches) made by Navratan Prajapati Murtikar (India) 🥄 pic.twitter.com/wrFltImEPf — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 19, 2023

Mr Parajapati created the record on June 22, 2022, but GWR shared the video on its official Twitter account on Thursday. Since then, the video has accumulated more than 8,200 views and over 15,000 likes. It has also garnered various reactions. "I dare you to eat with this spoon," jokingly commented one user.

Meanwhile, talking to GWR, Mr Prajapati said, "Guinness World Records is the Kohinoor diamond in records and after receiving it I feel like wearing the most magnificent crown on my head". He also revealed that he wants to develop a miniature craft museum in the future.

According to a blog by GWR, Mr Prajapati is a sculptor of marble statues. He also received the Limca World Record certificate for making the world's smallest functional lantern in 2006.

Notably, prior to Mr Prajapati, the record for the world's smallest spoon was held by Gowrishankar Gummadidhala. The artist from Telangana made a wooden spoon that was 4.5 mm long in 2021.