Watch: IndiGo Air Hostess Earns Praise After She Provides Mid-Air Medical Aid To Passenger

Fights and arguments between airline crew members and passengers have become a common occurrence these days. However, in a welcome change, a new video has surfaced on Twitter showing an IndiGo air hostess administering mid-air medical assistance to a passenger.

A Twitter user named Irfan Ansari who was a passenger on the same flight recorded the video and shared it on his account. He wrote, "Dear IndiGo, please reward both cabin crew. I know it is their job but the way they are treated I believe our own relative also will not take care the way they did. Salute! Big respect to the girls and IndiGo."

According to the text inserted in the video, the airline was flying from Doha to Delhi on December 27. The 45-second clip shows an air hostess giving mid-air treatment to a passenger after he was injured by the lid of a baggage compartment. The crew member first gently puts ointment on the wounded finger and then goes on to put a band-aid on it. The passenger could also be heard thanking her for the assistance.

Dear @IndiGo6E Please reward the both cabin crew, I know its there job but the way they treated i believe our own relative also will not take care the way they did, Salute🫡, Big respect to the girls and @IndiGo6E 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💐🇮🇳💐@DGCAIndiapic.twitter.com/m1WmdEVa69 — Irfan Ansari (@irfanhasan1986) December 28, 2022

Internet users appreciated the air hostess for taking such good care of the passenger. One user wrote, ''Great work,'' while another heaped praises on her and commented, ''An excellent example of Angels in the sky.'' A third said, ''Kudos to crew.''

IndiGo also responded to the social media user's tweet and wrote, ''Thank you for sharing this with us and appreciating our crew, Mr. Ansari. They are truly angels in the sky, providing excellent care and attention to our customers.''

Thank you for sharing this with us and appreciating our crew, Mr Ansari. They are truly angels in the sky, providing excellent care and attention to our customers🙂. #WeCareForYou#Inspiration#PassengerDelight#GoIndiGohttps://t.co/1wnLaQ3y6s — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 29, 2022

The heartwarming incident comes days after a video of a heated argument between a passenger and one of the crew members of IndiGo airline went viral on social media, making national headlines. The argument between the passenger and the air hostess was regarding meals served on board.