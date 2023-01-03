Watch How Chinese Responded To Fireworks Ban On New Year

People vandalised an on-duty police car.

From the Auckland Harbour Bridge and Sky Tower to Sydney City, fireworks have been the main attraction around the world during the new year's celebration.

Chinese citizens, however, were subject to a restriction on fireworks this year, and when they attempted to flout the prohibition, it resulted in a confrontation between the public and the police, according to Newsweek.

Late on Monday, in central China, New Year's Eve revellers clashed with police and overturned a patrol car. A video of the incident is going viral online. The video was first posted on TikTok, also known as Douyin in China, but it has since been taken down. Later, the video was still accessible on Twitter, which is emerging as a new digital repository for anything that has been removed from the Chinese internet.

The video was posted on Twitter with a caption in Mandarin, which, when translated to English, reads as "A dispute was caused by setting off fireworks in Zhoukou City, in eastern Henan Province, China. The police tried to take away the person who set off the fireworks. People surrounded the police car and demanded that it let them go. Finally, the police car was overturned."

Another video showed a young man addressing the raucous New Year gathering from atop the police car, which was eventually turned onto its roof.

On Twitter, the video documenting Chinese residents' defiance has received a tonne of attention. More than 12,000 people have liked it and it has received over 3 million views.