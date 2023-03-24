Watch: Courteney Cox Turns Monica Gellar And Cleans Her Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Ms Cox received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February this year.

Courteney Cox recently channelled her 'FRIENDS' character, Monica Gellar, and got on her hands and knees to clean her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Taking to Instagram, the 58-year-old shared a hilarious video in which she was seen shining her star to the tune of Dolly Patron's '9 to 5'.

"Someone's gotta do it," she wrote in the caption of her post. "Literally right on the star. You can go around," Ms Cox jokingly said in the clip to a group of pedestrians who walked on top of her honour.

Watch the video below:

The 'FRIENDS' star also cleaned her best friends Laura Dern and Jennifer Aniston's stars, as well as Reese Witherspoon's.

Reacting to the clip, the 'Legally Blonde' alum appreciated Ms Cox's efforts. "Thanks for keeping us clean, Court!!" Ms Witherspoon commented. "Only the best thing ever," noted fellow "FRIENDS" star Lisa Kudrow. "Do mine! Wtf!" commented David Spade.

Commenting on the reel, one internet user jokingly wrote, "That's not clean, it's Monica Clean!" Another said, "Monica Geller being Monica Geller." A third user added, "Once Monica, forever Monica."

Ms Cox shared the clip on Wednesday, and since then it has accumulated more than one million likes and over 10 million views.

Notably, according to ABC News, Ms Cox received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February this year. She was joined by her daughter Coco, partner Johnny McDail, and friends Jennifer Aniston, Laura Dern and Lisa Kudrow at the dedication ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Courteney Cox awaits the release of the comedy-horror TV show 'Shining Vale'. She became a star after featuring as Monica Geller in the American sitcom FRIENDS. Her character was part of a group, which included 5 others - Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and Joe Tribiani, played by Matt LeBlanc.